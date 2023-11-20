Laczynski Named AHL Player of the Week

November 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Tanner Laczynski has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 19, 2023.

Laczynski scored three goals and recorded two assists for five points in two games last week. He becomes the second Phantom this season to win the honor joining Olle Lycksell who was named AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 22, 2023. He is the seventh Lehigh Valley Phantom all-time to receive the honor and is the 22nd in Phantoms' franchise history since the beginning of the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996.

It is also the second time for two different Lehigh Valley Phantoms players to receive the honor in the same season. Scott Laughton and Nick Cousins both received AHL Player of the Week accolades in Lehigh Valley's inaugural season in 2014-15.

Lehigh Valley opened a three-game Canadian road trip in Laval on Friday night and Laczynski had a hand in all three Phantoms goals, scoring a power-play marker and chipping in two assists to help his club to a 3-2 victory over the Rocket. Then on Saturday evening, Laczynski scored twice more to pace the Phantoms' offense in an 8-1 win at Belleville.

LACZYNSKI HIGHLIGHT

Laczynski now has four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 13 games with Lehigh Valley this season, putting him one point off the team scoring lead. The fourth-year pro from Minooka, Ill., has totaled 18 goals and 25 assists in 57 career AHL contests, along with two goals and two assists in 38 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers. Laczynski, a sixth-round choice by the Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft, was an All-American at Ohio State University and won a gold medal with the United States at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship.

This is also the second time in franchise history for three different Phantoms to receive AHL Player of the Week honors in the same calendar year. Cooper Marody was named on March 13, 2023. The Philadelphia Phantoms won it three times in 2001 (Tomas Divisek, Neil Little, Mark Greig).

Phantoms to win AHL Player of the Week:

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (7)

Tanner Laczynski - Nov 20, 2023

Olle Lycksell - Oct 23, 2023

Cooper Marody - Mar 13, 2023

Max Willman - Feb 28, 2021

Colin McDonald - Jan 31, 2016

Nick Cousins - Mar 15, 2015

Scott Laughton - Oct 19, 2014 (Scored First Goal at PPL Center)

Adirondack Phantoms (2)

Cal Heeter - Jan 15, 2014

Brian Stewart - Jan 2, 2011

Philadelphia Phantoms (13)

David Laliberte - Apr 5, 2009

Jared Ross - Jan 18, 2009

Ryan Potulny - Nov 11, 2007

Kirby Law - Apr 4, 2004

Antero Niitymaki - Nov 16, 2003

Mark Greig - Oct 7, 2001

Neil Little - Mar 4, 2001

Tomas Divisek - Feb 18, 2001

Peter White - Jan 9, 2000

Mike Maneluk (2nd) - Dec 19, 1999

Richard Park - Nov 29, 1998

Mike Maneluk - Mar 29, 1998

Vaclav Prospal - Nov 10, 1996

UPCOMING

Tuesday, November 21 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Toronto Marlies

Friday, November 24 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. Providence Bruins

Saturday, November 25 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. Rochester Americans

Friday, December 1 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, December 2 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, November 3 (3:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Providence Bruins

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.