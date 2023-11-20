Belleville Sens Look to Move on from Difficult Week at Home

BELLEVILLE, ON - It was a difficult week last week for the Belleville Senators, who battled through a handful of injuries and a depleted roster and were defeated three times at home.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Wednesday, November 15, 2023: Belleville Senators - 4 @ Laval Rocket - 6

Despite jumping out to a four-goal lead in the first period, the Belleville Senators suffered a 6-4 defeat to the Rocket, in their first visit of the season to Laval on Wednesday. Boko Imama, Graham McPhee, Angus Crookshank and Zack Ostapchuk all scored, while Leevi Merilainen stopped 34/40 shots he faced.

Friday, November 17, 2023: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Manitoba Moose - 3

A strong, late-game effort and a couple of goals from Jiri Smejkal weren't enough to help the Belleville Sens catch the Manitoba Moose on Friday night, as they dropped a 3-2 decision at CAA Arena. Kevin Mandolese stopped 31/34 shots.

Saturday, November 18, 2023: Belleville Senators - 1 vs Lehigh Valley Phantoms - 8

A depleted Belleville Senators squad couldn't keep pace with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, falling 8-1 at CAA Arena. Angus Crookshank scored Belleville's only goal, assisted by Cole Reinhardt and Max Guenette.

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: #21 Maxence Guenette (12)

Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank (5)

Assists: #21 Maxence Guenette (11)

Power-Play Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov (3)

Shorthanded Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank, #10 Zack Ostapchuk (1)

Plus/Minus: #8 Tarun Fizer (IR), #25 Tyler Kleven, #26 Brennan Saulnier (IR)

Wins: #40 Mads Sogaard (4)

GAA: #40 Mads Sogaard (2.35)

SV%: #40 Mads Sogaard (.923)

TRANSACTIONS

November 13, 2023

G Kevin Mandolese - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) from Allen (ECHL)

November 18, 2023

G Mads Sogaard - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

D Cameron Supryka - Released from PTO

November 19, 2023

G Mads Sogaard - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

D Tyler Kleven - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

D Jacob Larsson - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

F Matthew Highmore - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

The Senators begin a three-game road trip, that includes games in Hartford and Bridgeport this weekend, and a stop in Utica next week.

Saturday, November 25, 2023 @ Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, November 26, 2023 @ Bridgeport Islanders

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 @ Utica Comets

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

