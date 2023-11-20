Reign Announce Broadcast Partnership with KVCR

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, in conjunction with KVCR, announced today that four of the team's upcoming games during the 2023-24 American Hockey League season will air live on 91.9 FM throughout the Inland Empire.

The broadcast schedule begins with this Tuesday's road game in Coachella Valley against the Firebirds, and will continue with three more upcoming home contests, each to be played on Tuesday evenings beginning at 7 p.m.

"We are super excited to partner with the Ontario Reign and air select Reign games on KVCR 91.9 FM," said KVCR Executive Director Connie Leyva. "We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for our listeners and our members through this partnership."

The games will feature team voices Josh Schaefer and Jared Shafran on play-by-play and color commentary. Schaefer is in his fourth season of calling games for the club, while Shafran is in his third campaign, each coming alongside Schaefer.

"We're pleased and excited for the opportunity to have select Reign games air on KVCR this season," said Reign Senior Vice President Nate Downer. "Partnering with KVCR will give our dedicated fans another great way to follow the team."

