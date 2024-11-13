Moose Outlast Milwaukee in Shootout

November 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (4-7-0-0) secured a 5-4 shootout win over the Milwaukee Admirals (9-2-0-1) in Wednesday morning's matchup. The Moose were coming off a 5-2 loss against the Stars the weekend before.

Dominic Toninato opened the scoring on the power play for the Moose. Toninato put one past Matt Murray just over four minutes into the frame to give the Moose an early lead. Isaac Ratcliffe settled the score at 1-1 for the Admirals six minutes later. Elias Salomonsson then put the Moose up 2-1 on the with six minutes left to play in the period, picking up his second power-play goal of the season on a five-on-three advantage.

Fedor Svechkov tied things up for Milwaukee with seven minutes left in the middle frame. Salomonsson scored his second goal of the contest with three minutes remaining, to mark his first career multi-goal game, and give the Moose a 3-2 lead. Svechkov struck again just 17 seconds later, tying things with his second goal of the contest. Dylan Anhorn brought the Moose back up with 10.5 seconds left, to end the frame 4-3 in Manitoba's favour. Thomas Milic made 14 saves on 16 shots for the antlered ones, and Murray went six for eight in the Milwaukee net.

The Moose were held off the scoresheet through the final frame, despite outshooting the Admirals 9-8. With Murray on the bench for the extra attacker, Reid Schaefer tied the game at 4-4 for the Admirals with 93 seconds to play. Both teams were held off the scoresheet in overtime. Manitoba's penalty kill came up big during the extra frame, successfully killing off a two-minute minor to bring the game to a shootout. Nikita Chibrikov scored the only goal of the shootout, while Milic slammed the door shut on the Admirals. Milic picked up his second win of the season, registering 27 saves, and Murray made 32 stops in the Milwaukee loss.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Elias Salomonsson (Click for full interview)

"We started off great in the first period - we were all over them. We played a solid game through 60 minutes. I think this is a step in the right direction for our team, and if we keep playing like this, we're gonna win hockey games."

Statbook

Elias Salomonsson (2G, 1A) has recorded four points (2G, 2A) through his past two games

Parker Ford (1A) has points in three straight games (1G, 2A)

Nikita Chibrikov recorded two points (2A) in the win

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Nov. 15 in Rockford. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

