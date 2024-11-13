Griffins Score Five in School Day Game Win

November 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Elmer Söderblom

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Elmer Söderblom(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins scored five goals in a game for the second time in the last three contests, as they skated away with a 5-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

Nine different Griffins registered a point in the 23rd annual School Day Game, including two-point outings from Joe Snively (1-1-2), Alex Doucet (1-1-2), Amadeus Lombardi (0-2-2), Cross Hanas (1-1-2) and Nate Danielson (0-2-2). Austin Watson scored the Griffins' third short-handed goal of the year, beating out their previous total of two last season. Sheldon Dries found the back of the net for his third goal in the last three games. Sebastian Cossa had 28 saves on 30 shots in the win and improved to 6-3-1 on the season. The 25 goals allowed through 13 games by Grand Rapids were the fewest in franchise history. With 19 points through 13 games, the Griffins have tied the third-fastest start in franchise history.

Just 28 seconds into the game, former Griffin Andreas Athanasiou put the IceHogs up 1-0 when he found himself in front of Griffin defenders. Cossa prevented Rockford from extending its lead at 11:28, diving across the goal to make a pad save on an IceHogs breakaway.

A four-goal second period started with Hanas tying the score for the Griffins 59 seconds into the frame. Lombardi passed to Hanas in the left circle who found the back of the net over the glove of Drew Commesso. Less than a minute later, Snively put Grand Rapids up 2-1. A Rockford turnover set up Snively in the slot where he found paydirt. The IceHogs quickly tied the score when Athanasiou tallied his second goal of the game during a 4-on-4 at 4:03.

The back-and-forth meeting continued as Watson cashed in a short-handed goal with 8:54 remaining. Danielson fired a pass from the right circle to Watson who found the five-hole for the tally. The Griffins extended their lead at 14:04 thanks to a power-play goal by Dries. Courtesy of some slick stick handling, Danielson weaved through multiple IceHog defenders and passed to Snively in the right circle. Snively slapped the puck into the low slot and Dries deflected it past Commesso.

Doucet put the Griffins up 5-2 with 15:40 remaining in the game when he snuck the puck past the netminder for his second goal of the year. Lombardi and Hanas both earned their second point of the night with assists. The IceHogs couldn't find the back of the net for the remaining minutes and the Griffins came away with a 5-2 win.

Notes *Dominik Shine scored his 150th point as a Griffin with an assist and his 12th point in 13 games (4-8-12). *Lombardi improved to eight points in his last eight games (3-5-8). *The crowd of 7,982 fans was the second-largest School Day Game crowd in Griffins' history. *The Griffins have scored 14 goals in their last three games.

Rockford 1 1 0 - 2

Grand Rapids 0 4 1 - 5

1st Period-1, Rockford, Athanasiou 1 (Savoie, Korchinski), 0:28. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Hanas 4 (Lombardi, Doucet), 0:53. 3, Grand Rapids, Snively 3 (Shine), 1:40. 4, Rockford, Athanasiou 2 (Levshunov), 4:03. 5, Grand Rapids, Watson 1 (Danielson, Lagesson), 11:06 (SH). 6, Grand Rapids, Dries 5 (Snively, Danielson), 14:04 (PP). Penalties-Dach Rfd (holding), 3:43; Lagesson Gr (roughing), 3:43; Dello Gr (interference), 7:49; Söderblom Gr (tripping), 9:48; Del Mastro Rfd (roughing), 13:04.

3rd Period-7, Grand Rapids, Doucet 2 (Lombardi, Hanas), 4:20. Penalties-Lombardi Gr (tripping), 11:15; Johannes Gr (tripping), 15:55; Baddock Rfd (roughing), 18:57; Lagesson Gr (tripping), 18:57; Baddock Rfd (misconduct - unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:08.

Shots on Goal-Rockford 10-10-10-30. Grand Rapids 7-10-4-21.

Power Play Opportunities-Rockford 0 / 4; Grand Rapids 1 / 1.

Goalies-Rockford, Commesso 2-4-0 (21 shots-16 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 6-3-1 (30 shots-28 saves).

A-7,982

Three Stars

1. GR Snively (goal, assist); 2. GR Doucet (goal, assist); 3. RFD Athanasiou (two goals)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 9-3-1-0 (19 pts.) / Fri., Nov. 15 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Rockford: 3-7-0-0 (6 pts) / Fri., Nov. 15 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. CST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.