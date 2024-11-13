Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss

November 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Playing in his first game in nearly two weeks, Fedor Svechkov scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Admirals earned a point in a 5-4 shoot-out loss to the Manitoba Moose in front of over 9,000 kids in the team's first School Day game of the season on Wednesday afternoon.

Svechkov's goals were his fourth and fifth of the season and both leveled the game with the Moose. Then his shot from the point with just over 90 seconds to play in regulation was deflected by Reid Schaefer and past Manitoba goalie Thomas Milic to tie the score at four and force overtime.

In the extra session neither team was able to find the back of the net, despite a power-play for the Admirals. The game then went to a shoot-out where Manitoba's Nikita Chibrikov was the only player between the two clubs to score as the Moose earned the victory.

The five goals allowed by the Ads were the most this season and snapped a 10-game stretch where they didn't give up more than two in any one contest.

Kiefer Bellows picked up a pair of assists in the game, the only other Ads player to post multiple points besides Svechkov. Schaefer's goal was his eighth of the season, giving him more goals through 12 games than he had in 63 games last year (7).

Isaac Ractliffe also lit the lamp for Milwaukee, his first of the season and first with the Ads since April 16, 2023.

Manitoba's Elias Salomonsson tallied two goals and an assist to pace their offense.

The Admirals are off until Saturday night when they host first-place Grand Rapids at 6 pm at Panther Arena in the team's annual Dog Day. Fans can bring their dogs with them for just $5 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to HAWS of Waukesha.

