Blues Recall D Leo Loof from T-Birds

November 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Leo Loof from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Loof, 22, has dressed in 11 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting one assist and 21 penalty minutes. Last season, his AHL rookie campaign, the 6'1, 200-pound defenseman tallied seven assists and 27 penalty minutes in 58 regular-season games. A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Loof was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, 88th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

