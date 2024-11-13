Monsters Prevail in 3-2 Overtime Win against Marlies

November 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 8-4-0-1 and currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Owen Sillinger opened the scoring at 1:36 of the first period with helpers from Rocco Grimaldi and Corson Ceulemans putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Toronto's Fraser Minten responded with a tally at 12:59 of the middle frame tying the game 1-1 heading into the final intermission. The Marlies added another goal at 9:34 of the third period from Robert Mastrosimone, but Curtis Hall tied the game at 14:38 off feeds from Madison Bowey and Jake Gaudet forcing overtime. Grimaldi was the overtime hero for the Monsters scoring at 4:17 assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Hunter McKown bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 26 saves for the win while Toronto's Matt Murray stopped 18 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to visit the Providence Bruins on Friday, November 15, at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Follow the games with full coverage on Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 1 - 3

TOR 0 1 1 0 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 21 0/3 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

TOR 28 0/3 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko W 26 2 4-1-0

TOR Murray L 18 3 2-1-1

Cleveland Record: 8-4-0-1, 2nd North Division

Toronto Record: 7-1-2-1, 3rd North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.