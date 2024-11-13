Monsters Prevail in 3-2 Overtime Win against Marlies
November 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 8-4-0-1 and currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Owen Sillinger opened the scoring at 1:36 of the first period with helpers from Rocco Grimaldi and Corson Ceulemans putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Toronto's Fraser Minten responded with a tally at 12:59 of the middle frame tying the game 1-1 heading into the final intermission. The Marlies added another goal at 9:34 of the third period from Robert Mastrosimone, but Curtis Hall tied the game at 14:38 off feeds from Madison Bowey and Jake Gaudet forcing overtime. Grimaldi was the overtime hero for the Monsters scoring at 4:17 assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Hunter McKown bringing the final score to 3-2.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 26 saves for the win while Toronto's Matt Murray stopped 18 shots in defeat.
The Monsters travel to visit the Providence Bruins on Friday, November 15, at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Follow the games with full coverage on Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 1 1 - 3
TOR 0 1 1 0 - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 21 0/3 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
TOR 28 0/3 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko W 26 2 4-1-0
TOR Murray L 18 3 2-1-1
Cleveland Record: 8-4-0-1, 2nd North Division
Toronto Record: 7-1-2-1, 3rd North Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2024
- Monsters Prevail in 3-2 Overtime Win against Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Halverson Halts Senators Strong Start as Belleville Falls to Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms in Overtime, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Belleville Senators, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Rangers Assign Victor Mancini to Wolf Pack, Recall Chad Ruhwedel - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Justin Sourdif Returns from Injury, Ready to Take Leap in Year Three - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Outlast Milwaukee in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Score Five in School Day Game Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Fall Despite Athanasiou's Goals - Rockford IceHogs
- Hockey Fights Cancer Returns to IceHogs Game this Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Teddy Bear Toss Set for November 30 - Charlotte Checkers
- Chicago Wolves to Help Fight Hunger - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gage Goncalves from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Recall D Leo Loof from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #11: Tucson Roadrunners at Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Travel to Michigan to Battle Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Prevail in 3-2 Overtime Win against Marlies
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2024-25 TV Broadcast Schedule on Rock Entertainment Sports Network and CW 43 WUAB
- Greaves Shutout Leads Monsters to 4-0 Win over Comets
- Monsters Power Past Crunch with 5-2 Win
- Monsters Start Weekend With 3-2 Shootout Win Over Comets