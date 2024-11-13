IceHogs Travel to Michigan to Battle Griffins

November 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids, MI- The Rockford IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins in Van Andel Arena, Wednesday at 10 a.m. The mid-week showdown is the first of a three-game week for the IceHogs.

So We Meet Again- The IceHogs will face-off against the Griffins for the third time in their last five games Wednesday morning. Rockford is 2-1 against Grand Rapids in their first three meetings. The Griffins took a 4-2 win over the IceHogs at the BMO Center last Friday. The two rivals wont meet again until January 29.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 3-6-0-0, 6 pts (6 th Central Division)

Grand Rapids- 8-3-1-0, 17 pts (2 nd Central Division) Watch on FloHockey Listen on Mixlr Download the IceHogs App

The Nazar Show- Frank Nazar had a three-point night in the IceHogs loss to the Iowa Wild on Saturday. Nazar now has 11 (4G, 7A) points in his first nine games. The 2022 first-round pick has points in his previous four games. Nazar also has three points in the first three meetings with the Griffins.

IceHogs Transactions- The IceHogs made a handful of roster moves over the previous two days. Forward Jalen Luypen was sent to the IceHogs ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel. The IceHogs gained two players from Chicago with defenseman Isaak Phillips and forward Andreas Athanasiou being assigned to Rockford. Athanasiou has played 492 NHL games between Detroit, Edmonton, Los Angeles and Chicago in his career.

2024-25 Head-to-Head Schedule

Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 1 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 8 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 2-4

Nov. 13 @ Grand Rapids 10 a.m.

Jan. 29 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Mar. 21 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 22 @ Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 4 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 16 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

