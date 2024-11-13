Penguins Fall to Phantoms in Overtime, 4-3

November 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in overtime, 4-3, at PPL Center on Wednesday night.

After taking a lead in the third period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (8-3-1-0) allowed a late goal to force overtime. The Phantoms then won the game with a power-play goal in the extra session.

Lehigh Valley defenseman Louie Belpedio found the back of the net with under a minute left to play in the first period, giving his team the lead.

The Penguins started the second period hot as Marc Johnstone and Emil Bemström struck for a pair of goals in 15 seconds to suddenly give the Penguins a 2-1 edge. Vasily Ponomarev tallied his first point of the season, assisting on Bemström's 200th professional point.

It was all Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the majority of the second stanza, but Alexis Gendron tied the game at 2-2 with less than two minutes before the intermission.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton back the lead in the third period on Owen Pickering's first pro goal. Pickering picked the top corner on a two-on-one rush created with fellow 20-year-old rookie Rutger McGroarty.

Gendron's second of the night tied the game again with 1:36 left in regulation.

Olle Lycksell buried a man-advantage marker early in OT to give the Phantoms their fifth win in the past seven games.

Filip Larsson made 35 saves in the loss. Eetu Mäkiniemi denied 25 shots for Lehigh Valley.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Saturday, Nov. 13, as the team returns to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza for a tilt with the Bridgeport Islanders at 6:05 p.m.

