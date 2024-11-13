IceHogs Fall Despite Athanasiou's Goals

November 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids, MI - The IceHogs fell to the Griffins 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon inside Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids and Rockford have split the season series so far, each winning two games.

Just 28 seconds into the game, Andreas Athanasiou scored in his Rockford debut. The center burst into the zone off a Samuel Savoie feed and beat Sebastian Cossa with a deke to the backhand.

In the opening minute of the 2nd period, Grand Rapids tied the game at 1-1 with a Cross Hanas wrist shot. The Griffins took their first lead of the game 47 seconds later when Joe Snively wired in a shot over the shoulder of Drew Commesso.

Athanasiou grabbed his second goal of the day when skating 4-on-4. Artyom Levshunov earned the lone assist on the 2-2 tying goal.

Grand Rapids countered with two special teams goals in the remainder of the 2nd period. Austin Watson's first goal of the season came shorthanded and was followed up by Sheldon Dries deflecting in a PPG to push the Grand Rapids lead to 4-2.

The Griffins extended their lead in the 3rd period when Alexandre Doucet converted off a turnover and scored on the backhand. Rockford pushed late, but couldn't close the 5-2 gap.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center Friday, November 15th to host the Manitoba Moose. It's Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefitting Mercyhealth Development Foundation. Click here for tickets.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!

