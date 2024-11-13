Rangers Assign Victor Mancini to Wolf Pack, Recall Chad Ruhwedel
November 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Victor Mancini to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Additionally, the club has recalled defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from the Wolf Pack.
Mancini, 22, has scored four points (1 g, 3 a) in nine games this season with the Rangers. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2024, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. His first career NHL goal and point came on Oct. 17, 2024, against the Detroit Red Wings.
The native of Hancock, MI, recorded ten points (4 g, 6 a) in 40 games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha during the 2023-24 season. After signing his entry-level contract with the Rangers on April 1, 2024, Mancini suited up in seven games with the Wolf Pack, recording three assists.
During the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, Mancini notched three assists in ten games as the Wolf Pack advanced to the 2024 Atlantic Division Finals.
The 6'3", 229-pound defenseman was selected in the fifth round, 159 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
Ruhwedel, 34, has recorded two assists in seven games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also appeared in one game with the Rangers, posting a +2 +/- rating on Oct. 19, 2024, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The native of San Diego, CA, split the 2023-24 season between the Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was acquired by the Rangers from the Penguins on Mar. 7, 2024.
He scored four points (1 g, 3 a) in 47 games with the Penguins prior to the trade, then skated in five regular season games with the Rangers.
