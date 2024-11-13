Chicago Wolves to Help Fight Hunger

November 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves are teaming up with Feed6 in the fight against hunger.

Through it's HungerHeroes2024 program, Feed6 has the goal to distribute 1,000,000 meals to those in need in '24 and the Wolves are once again stepping in to help.

Prior to the Wolves' game against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night at Allstate Arena, 200 volunteers from the Wolves and Feed6 will organize and package meals for children, families, seniors and veterans in need that will then be distributed throughout Chicagoland via local food banks.

It will mark the seventh year the Wolves will host the event and along with Feed6 more than 587,000 meals will have been distributed to those in need.

