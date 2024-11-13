Syracuse Crunch Defeat Belleville Senators, 4-1

November 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson dives for a loose puck

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Jana Chytilova) Syracuse Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson dives for a loose puck(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Jana Chytilova)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 4-1, tonight at CAA Arena.

Niko Huuhtanen led the team with two goals and an assist, while Derrick Pouliot added two helpers. The Crunch improve to 6-5-1-0 on the season and take a 3-1-0-0 lead in the eight-game season series against the Senators.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson turned aside 27-of-28 shots. Malcolm Subban stopped 24-of-27. Syracuse special teams had a successful night going 2-for-2 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring on the man-advantage halfway through the first frame. Pouliot dished the puck from the top of the left circle to Declan Carlile, who took a shot from the high slot for his first goal of the season.

Syracuse took advantage of a takeaway and gained a 2-0 lead at the 5:38 mark of the second period. Milo Roelens snagged an errant Belleville pass and fed it to Conor Sheary, whose attempt from the left circle was saved by Subban. Huuhtanen picked up the rebound and netted the puck from in front the crease. Huuhtanen potted his second of the night with 3:13 remaining in the second frame. Pouliot fed him from the right point for a one-timer from the left circle, giving the Crunch a 3-0 lead on the powerplay.

Belleville stole a score on the man-advantage 17:52 into the final frame. Garrett Pilon set up Angus Crookshank for a shot from the top of the left circle to cut the Syracuse lead by one. Daniel Walcott sealed the victory for the Crunch with an empty-net goal with 30 seconds remaining.

The Crunch will face off against the Laval Rocket at home on Friday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Declan Carlile notched his first goal of the season... Daniel Walcott tallied his first goal of the season...Conor Sheary has a four-game points streak (1g, 3a)...Niko Huuhtanen recorded his first multi-point game of his AHL career (2g, 1a).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.