Syracuse Crunch to Hold Inaugural Officer Michael Jensen Memorial First Responders Game April 12

April 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding the Inaugural Officer Michael Jensen Memorial First Responders Game at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Saturday, April 12 at 3:30 p.m.

The first responders game will feature the Syracuse Police Department against the Syracuse Fire Department prior to the Syracuse Crunch game against the Laval Rocket at 7 p.m.

Discounted tickets for the April 12 Crunch game are on sale now at www.syracusecrunch.com/police and include access to the first responders game at 3:30 p.m. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Law Enforcement United.

Following the first responders game, the Crunch will honor participants in the Inaugural Officer Michael Jensen Memorial First Responders Game with a special pregame ceremony and moment of silence prior to the 7 p.m. puck drop.

Jensen was a Syracuse police officer killed in the line of duty along with Onondaga County Lt. Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hoosock on April 14, 2024. Jensen grew up in Rome, graduating from Rome Free Academy in 2013 where he played defenseman on the school's hockey team. He then attended Le Moyne College earning a bachelor's in accounting in 2017 and an MBA in 2018. Jensen played five years on the club hockey team starting as a defenseman, then playing four years as a forward. He was named Le Moyne's rookie of the year during the 2013-14 season.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.