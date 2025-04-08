Six Points up for Grabs as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Has Late-Season Three-In-Three

April 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins (37-21-7-1) morph into "Carbondale UFOs" for Saturday night home game

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Apr. 4 - PENGUINS 1 at Cleveland 7

Powered by Roman Ahcan's hat trick, Cleveland secured a win in the first game of its "Pucks and Pieorgies" weekend. Vasily Ponomarev netted the only goal for the Penguins, scoring on the power play. Jack Beck collected an assist in his AHL debut.

Saturday, Apr. 5 - PENGUINS 0 at Cleveland 3

Jet Greaves stopped all 23 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shots en route to his third shutout of the year. Hunter McKown scored twice early in the first period, and Gavin Brindley tacked on an insurance marker with Cleveland's lone shot of the third period.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Apr. 11 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

All but two of the previous 10 matchups between the Penguins and Bears have been decided by one goal. Furthermore, each of the last four head-to-heads have reached overtime and the season series is currently a dead-even split at five wins apiece.

Saturday, Apr. 12 - UFOs vs. Springfield

In the latest installment of the Penguins' Community Night presented by Visit Luzerne County, the team will the ice on Saturday as the Carbondale UFOs, a nod to an alleged alien spacecraft crash in 1974. The UFOs have been strong on special teams in their season series against the Thunderbirds, going 45.5% on the man advantage and 93.3% on the penalty kill through three games.

Sunday, Apr. 13 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hits the road to Bridgeport to wrap up its three-in-three and for the final game of their six-game series with the Islanders. Despite the Isles being sunk at the bottom of the AHL standings, veteran Chris Terry ranks second in the league in assists (45) and fourth in points (64). The Penguins are 3-1-1-0 (.700) in the third game of three-in-threes.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has the No. 1 home power play in the league at 24.1%.

- The Penguins have scored eight shorthanded goals on the road this season, most in the AHL.

- Rutger McGroarty tallied his first NHL goal on Apr. 3 against the St. Louis Blues. Collecting the primary assist on McGroarty's goal was Ville Koivunen, marking his first NHL point.

- Jack Beck will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Saturday, Apr. 12.

- Nate Clurman's next game will be the 200th of his pro career.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. x - Hershey 67 42 18 6 1 91 .679

2. x - Charlotte 67 40 21 3 3 86 .642

3. x - Providence 68 37 23 5 3 82 .603

4. x - PENGUINS 66 37 21 7 1 82 .621

5. x - Springfield 68 34 28 2 4 74 .544

6. x - Lehigh Valley 68 33 27 6 2 74 .544

7. Hartford 67 27 31 7 2 63 .470

8. Bridgeport 67 15 45 4 3 37 .276

X = clinched playoff berth

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Ville Koivunen*^ 62 21 34 55

Boris Katchouk 62 21 27 48

Emil Bemström 45 21 25 46

Vasily Ponomarev 54 15 25 40

three players tied 39

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 14 11-2-0 2.66 .917 1

Filip Larsson 26 12-9-3 2.84 .910 5

Joel Blomqvist 15 7-5-3 2.93 .910 1

Tristan Jarry^ 12 6-5-1 2.67 .908 1

* = rookie

^ = in Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Apr. 11 Hershey Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 12 Springfield Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Apr. 13 Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena 3:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Wed, Apr. 2 (C) Joona Koppanen Recalled to PIT

Wed, Apr. 2 (LW) Jack Beck Recalled from WHL

Thu, Apr. 3 (RW) Emil Bemström Reassigned by PIT

Sun, Apr. 6 (LW) Kyle Jackson Reassigned to WHL

Mon, Apr. 7 (D) David Breazeale Signed to ATO

Tue, Apr. 8 (LW) Matt Nieto Recalled to PIT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.