T-Birds Front Office Staffer Recognized as Howdy Award Finalist

April 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to announce that Steve Brousseau, the T-Birds Account Executive of Membership Sales & Service, has been nominated as a finalist for the 28th Annual Howdy Awards, presented by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau (GSCVB).

Brousseau is one of dozens of local hospitality industry workers nominated for the Howdy People's Choice Award. The winner will be presented with the Howdy Award at the annual event on April 28 at the MassMutual Center.

Fans can place their vote for Steve and visiting the Howdy Award site.

It marks the second consecutive year that a member of the T-Birds front office has been nominated for a Howdy Award. In 2024, Thunderbirds Manager of Brand Development & Merchandise Drew Supernor won the Howdy Award in the Attractions category.

"It has been incredibly rewarding to see so many of our staff members recognized for their commitment to our fans," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Steve is continuing the proud tradition of our previous Howdy nominees- he goes above and beyond to make sure every fan has an unforgettable experience from the moment they walk into the Thunderdome."

The Howdy Awards was established by GSCVB in 1996 to recognize front-line employees in the hospitality industry. The 72 finalists are from throughout western Massachusetts and were selected from businesses, organizations, and activities in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties. The judging panel will be comprised of recognized industry professionals, and one winner from each category will be chosen on April 29th at the MassMutual Center.

