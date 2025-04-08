Lycksell Returns to Phantoms

April 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned forward Olle Lycksell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Lycksell, 25, leads the Phantoms in scoring with 17-24-41 in just 40 games played. He also represented the Phantoms at the AHL All-Star Classic taking place February 2-3 in Coachella Valley, Cal. Lycksell had a nine-game point streak from February 14 through March 1 which is the second-longest in Lehigh Valley history.

Lycksell has played in 19 games with the Flyers this season scoring 0-5-5. The Osksarshamn, Sweden product has also equaled a Phantoms' franchise record with three overtime goals this season. Last year, he recorded 19-20-39 in just 38 games with the Phantoms and also scored 1-4-5 with Philadelphia in 18 games.

For his three-year career, Lycksell has played in 131 games with the Phantoms scoring 50-75-125 and also 45 NHL games with the Flyers scoring 1-10-11. A sixth-round selection of the Flyers in 2017, Lycksell recorded his 100th career point with the Phantoms on December 4, 2024 vs. Rockford becoming the 10th player in Lehigh Valley history to reach the milestone.

The Phantoms are back in action this Friday night at the Syracuse Crunch and then return to PPL Center this Saturday against the Hershey Bears on Star Wars Night.

Friday, April 11 (7:00 pm) - Phantoms at Syracuse Crunch

Saturday, April 12 (7:05 pm) - Hershey Bears at Phantoms. Star Wars Night!

Friday, April 18 (7:05 pm) - Cleveland Monsters at Phantoms. Regular Season Home Finale

Saturday, April 19 (7:00 pm) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears. End of Regular Season

Calder Cup Playoffs - Round 1, Best of 3 Series - Dates and Opponent TBD

American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2025

