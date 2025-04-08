Noel Nordh and Owen Allard Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners

April 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners forward Owen Allard

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Bennet Silvyn) Tucson Roadrunners forward Owen Allard(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Bennet Silvyn)

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, announced Tuesday that forwards Owen Allard and Noel Nordh have been assigned to the team from the Ontario Hockey League's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

The pair join the Roadrunners following the conclusion of their junior seasons, as the Greyhounds were eliminated from the OHL Playoffs in Game 5 of their opening-round series against the Windsor Spitfires on Friday.

Noel Nordh

Nordh, 20, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah in June, becoming the first player signed by the club after it officially became an NHL franchise.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound forward tallied 53 points (21g, 32a) in 47 regular-season games with the Greyhounds this season, ranking fourth on the team in goals, assists and points. He also recorded three assists in five playoff games, tied for fifth on the team in playoff points.

Nordh began the year with Tucson and was the youngest player on the team's season-opening roster. He led the Roadrunners in preseason scoring with four points (2g, 2a) in two games and appeared in the club's first two contests of the season against the Colorado Eagles before being reassigned to the OHL.

Internationally, the Söderhamn, Sweden native has represented his country at the IIHF World Junior Championship in each of the last two seasons, totaling three points (2g, 1a) in seven games across both tournaments.

Prior to his time in the OHL, Nordh played professionally in Sweden with Brynäs IF of the HockeyAllsvenskan, recording 15 points (6g, 9a) in 50 games in 2023-24. He added one goal in 13 playoff appearances to help Brynäs capture the league championship.

Nordh was originally selected by the Greyhounds in the first round (44th overall) of the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

Owen Allard

Allard, 20, was selected by Utah in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract in October.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward finished his fourth OHL season with 28 points (14g, 14a) in 31 regular-season games for the Greyhounds. Despite playing in just half of the team's schedule, he ranked second in power-play goals (7). He also added four points (2g, 2a) in five playoff games, the tied for second on the team.

In his OHL career, Allard recorded 103 points (49g, 54a) in 166 regular-season games and 10 points (6g, 4a) in 25 postseason contests. A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Allard also represented Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he tallied three points (1g, 2a) in five games.

Allard was originally selected by the Greyhounds in the seventh round (124th overall) of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.

The rookie duo joins the Roadrunners ahead of the team's two-game weekend road trip against the Rockford IceHogs, beginning Friday at 5 p.m. MST at the BMO Center. Fans can catch the action live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.