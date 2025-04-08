Wolf Pack Sign Forward Nathan Aspinall to ATO

April 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with forward Nathan Aspinall for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Aspinall, 19, appeared in 62 games with the OHL's Flint Firebirds this season. He recorded a career-high 30 assists and 47 points (17 g, 30 a). In five playoff games this spring with the Firebirds, Aspinall scored three points (2 g, 1 a).

The native of Markham, ON, scored a career-high 18 goals with the Firebirds during the 2023-24 campaign. Throughout three seasons, Aspinall has scored 85 points (36 g, 49 a) in 156 OHL games with the Firebirds.

The 6'7", 194-pound forward was selected in the fifth round, 159th overall, of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

