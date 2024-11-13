Halverson Halts Senators Strong Start as Belleville Falls to Syracuse

BELLEVILLE, ON - Despite Belleville being the more dominant team in the open period it was the Syracuse Crunch who opened the scoring while on the power play at the 8:58 mark when Declan Carlile snapped a shot from the top of the circle past Sens keeper Malcolm Subban to make it 1-0.

The Sens outshot Syracuse 17-3 in the first period but still found themselves trailing at the break.

Syracuse would double their lead 5:38 into the second period when Niko Huuhtanen jammed a loose puck past Subban to make it 2-0 Crunch.

Huuhtanen would score his second goal of the night at 16:49 of the second period with the Crunch on the power play after he was left wide open at the left side of the net to push the score to 3-0 Syracuse.

Belleville would finally break the shutout late in the third period at the 17:52 mark while on the power play to make it 3-1 when Angus Crookshank put his seventh goal of the season past Syracuse goaltender Brandon Halverson who had been outstanding all night up until that point.

Daniel Walcott would add an empty net goal for Syracuse with just 29.6 seconds remaining to close out a 4-1 win for the Crunch to beak their three-game losing skid.

Fast Facts:

Angus Crookshank scored his 7th goal of the season which leads Belleville.

Garret Pilon had an assist for his 13th point of the year which leads the team.

Jeremy Davies had one assist which is 7th of the season.

Belleville was 1/6 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 0/2 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the result:

"Their goalie played extremely well, but saying that, we didn't have enough traffic in his eyes. Great first period, but the inability to follow it up collect ourselves and play a better third period. 20 minutes isn't enough to win a 60-minute game."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the budding rivalry with Syracuse:

"It's a great rivalry, we play very similar. It's a man's game against Syracuse, especially in their building and they brought that mentality to our building. They were better in the dirty areas than we were tonight."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on preparing to face Toronto this weekend:

"The Marlies are a really good transition, offensive and power play team, so I think if we can make them play in their end, it's advantage us. But, we've got to look at the game tonight, some fundamental stuff that should be a staple of the identity of our team. If we get back to that, we'll get back on track and be ready for Toronto."

Up Next:

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Belleville @ Toronto (1:30 p.m. ET - Scotiabank Arena)

Friday, November 22, 2024 - Belleville @ Laval (7:00 p.m. ET - Place Bell)

Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Belleville vs Laval (7:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena)

