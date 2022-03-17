Moose Fall in OT to Abbotsford after Wild Third

March 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (31-17-3-2) clashed with the Abbotsford Canucks (27-19-4-1) for a Wednesday evening rematch at Abbotsford Centre. The Moose were coming off a 2-1 overtime win against the Canucks the previous day.

The first period saw the Moose and Canucks carry over their impressive defensive effort from the previous night. Manitoba fired nine shots on Canucks starter Spencer Martin, but the goaltender was up to task and kept the Moose off the board. Across the ice in the other net was Arvid Holm. The Moose netminder continued his run of strong play and stopped all 10 shots the Canucks fired his way in the opening 20 minutes of play.

Abbotsford opened the scoring in the second period. With Manitoba on the penalty kill, the puck was flung into the zone. The Moose were unable to clear the disc and Tristen Nielsen's shot eluded Holm for the 1-0 lead. Both Manitoba and Abbotsford fired five shots apiece in the middle frame but only the Canucks were able to find twine and led 1-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Manitoba came out firing in the third period and tied the game on the power play. C.J. Suess sent the puck to the point where Ville Heinola was waiting. The defenceman fired the shot through Martin and tied the game 1-1. The Moose took a 2-1 lead 39 seconds later off a wicked shot from Bobby Lynch. Manitoba converted once again on the power play with a quick shot off the face off from Declan Chisholm. The defenceman's eighth of the season gave the Moose a 3-1 lead. Manitoba added a fourth goal in the period off the stick of David Gustafsson. The forward pushed his way into the zone and with one hand on his stick, slid the puck past Martin for the fourth goal in five minutes for the Moose. Abbotsford fought back and cut into the lead with a strike from Jack Rathbone. That drew the Canucks within a pair and made it 4-2. Abbotsford charged all the back and received a pair of goals from Nielsen in the span of 37 seconds to tie the game 4-4. The contest needed overtime and after a frantic few minutes the game was won by Sheldon Rempal as he completed the Canucks comeback. Holm ended the contest with 23 saves, while Martin took the win with 21 of his own.

Statbook

Johnathan Kovacevic has nine points (2G, 7A) his past six games

C.J. Suess has two points (1G, 1A) his past two games

Bobby Lynch scored his career-high fifth goal of the season

The Moose have points in seven straight contests (5-0-1-1)

What's Next?

The Moose continue their road trip a clash against with the Iowa Wild on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Tickets for all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.