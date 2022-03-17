Hershey's Win Streak Ends with 3-0 Loss at Toronto

(Toronto, ON) - The Hershey Bears three-game win streak was snapped on Thursday afternoon in a 3-0 loss to the Toronto Marlies as the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Hershey's record fell to 29-22-4-3 with the loss. Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll, who left the game due to an injury in the second period, and Michael Hutchinson combined for 41 saves to blank the Bears.

After a scoreless first period, the Marlies opened the scoring just 11 seconds into the middle frame. Joseph Blandisi connected off a faceoff win, snapping a wrist shot top corner past Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale to make it 1-0 Marlies. The goal ended Fucale's shutout steak at 210:13, a mark that is second in franchise history to Nick Damore's 221:02, posted during the 1939-40 campaign.

Hershey failed to connect on an extended 5-on-3 power play midway through the middle frame, and the score stayed 1-0 Marlies until the closing two minutes of the stanza. On a power play, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev struck for his 12th goal of the season. The forward found himself open in the left circle, and he snuck in and snapped a shot past Fucale's glove to make it 2-0 Marlies.

Hershey peppered Hutchinson in the third period, firing 16 shots, but the lone goal of the final period was scored by Toronto's Brett Seney, connecting from center ice into an empty net with just 1:32 remaining.

Shots finished 41-28 favoring Hershey. The Marlies went 1-for-4 on the power play while Hershey was 0-for-5.

The Bears are back in action tomorrow at 7 p.m. at the CAA Arena versus the Belleville Senators. The game may be viewed on AHLTV and heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network.

