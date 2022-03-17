Providence Bruins Earn a Point, Fall to Charlotte Checkers in Shootout, 2-1

March 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Troy Grosenick made 22 saves in his return to the crease and Matt Filipe scored his fifth goal of the season, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Charlotte Checkers in the shootout, 2-1, on Thursday night. The P-Bruins outshot the Checkers by a count of 39-23 in the loss. Providence went three-for-three on the penalty kill, but zero-for-five on the power play.

STATS

- Troy Grosenick got the start in his first game action since suffering an injury on March 2 at Lehigh Valley. Grosenick picked up where he left off, making 22 saves on 23 shots. He has a .955 SV% and a 1.28 GAA over his last seven starts. Overall, he has appeared in 21 games this year and recorded a 13-3- 2 record with a .925 SV% and 2.10 GAA.

- Matt Filipe also made his return to the lineup for the first time since March 2. Filipe scored his fifth goal of the season and has recorded a point in three straight games. He has recored 14 points in 40 games this season with five goals and nine assists.

- Samuel Asselin picked up his 19th assist of the season on Filipe's goal. Asselin ranks tied for fifth on the P-Bruins with 27 points this season. His 19 assists rank fourth on the team.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain in Charlotte, North Carolina and take on the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, March 19 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 56 71 (.634)

PROVIDENCE 52 63 (.606)

CHARLOTTE 58 68 (.586)

HARTFORD 53 61 (.575)

HERSHEY 58 65 (.560)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 56 58 (.518)

BRIDGEPORT 58 56 (.483)

LEHIGH VALLEY 55 50 (.455)

1st 2nd 3rd SO FINAL

PROVIDENCE 0 1 0 0 1

CHARLOTTE 0 1 0 1 2

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.