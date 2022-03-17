Stalock Makes 40 Saves to Blank Roadrunners 4-0 in Chippy Affair

March 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Tucson, AZ - The San Jose Barracuda (19-29-2-1) got 40 saves from goaltender Alex Stalock in his Barracuda season debut and blanked the Tucson Roadrunners (17-28-4-1), 4-0, on Wednesday night at the Tucson Arena. With the win, the Barracuda have now beat the Roadrunners in three consecutive games, shutting them out twice, and outscoring Tucson 13-2.

- In his first game with the Barracuda since Jan. 6, 2016, Alex Stalock (4-1) turned aside all 40 shots he faced to earn his 12th career AHL shutout.

- Jake McGrew (10, 11) scored twice for the second time in his career and now has three goals over his last two games. McGrew also fought.

- Montana Onyebuchi dropped the mitts for the ninth time and second time in as many games. Onyebuchi leads all rookies in fighting majors (9) and penalty minutes (99). He also added an assist and now has assists in his last two outings.

- Evan Weinger (10) scored 57 seconds into the game and is now one goal shy of his career-best for a season.

- Lane Pederson (4) potted his second goal in as many games, second in as many games against his old club the Roadrunners, and his fourth in eight games with the Barracuda.

- Sasha Chmelevski picked up assists on both McGrew goals and now has eight points over his last six contests (2+6=8).

- The two teams combined for a season-high 114 penalty minutes as five different fights broke out.

- With the win, the Barracuda stayed within five points of the San Diego Gulls for the Pacific Division's last playoff spot. San Diego beat Henderson 6-1 on Wednesday.

The Barracuda return the ice on Friday at 7 p.m. for the second game of three over the next four days against the Roadrunners. The Barracuda are back home on Tues., March 22 to face the Stockton Heat. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

Join the Battery:

Follow Frenzy to Tech CU Arena! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!

A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.

Interested in more information, email sales@sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.