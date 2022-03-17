Admirals Welcome 10,000,000th Fan on Saturday

March 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will welcome their 10,000,000th fan this Saturday, March 19th when they take on the Texas Stars at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

"We are excited to welcome our 10,000,000th fan," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg. "From the MECCA, to the Bradley Center, and back over here to Panther Arena we have rich tradition both on and off the ice. We want to thank all of our fans for their continued support over the years and we look forward to many more."

The lucky fan will take home an Admirals prize package which includes season tickets for next year, jerseys, a team autographed stick, and much more. The fan will also be recognized on the video board during the game.

The Admirals sit 1,322 fans shy of the magic number that dates back to their beginning as a professional team in 1977. The Ads, who were officially founded in 1970, didn't maintain consistent attendance records until their move the International Hockey League in 77.

In addition, to the lucky 10,000,000th fan, the first 3,500 fans through the doors will receive a free round of disk, foot, or regular golf at select Milwaukee County Golf Courses as the Ads celebrate the 26th anniversary of the classic comedy Happy Gilmore.

Fans can purchase tickets for Saturday, or any Admirals game, by visiting the team's office at (414) 227-0550.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.