Bridgeport Islanders to Host Spring Job Fair on April 19

The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, will host a Spring Job Fair on Tuesday, Apr. 19th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena, in partnership with Career Resources and Entry Point Staffing.

The Spring Job Fair is an opportunity for local job seekers to connect with a wide variety of employers that are currently hiring in southern Connecticut and beyond.

"We had more than 40 vendors join us for our initial career fair in the fall and are excited to build on that and continue our partnership with Career Resources and Entry Point Staffing next month," Islanders Vice President of Sales and Service Jon Forsberg said. "So many local job seekers have been adversely affected by the pandemic and are looking to get back into the workforce, but this event can also play a role for those ready to enter the workforce for the first time."

The entry fee for a participating business includes one six-foot table, a showcase on the team's website and 20 tickets to the Bridgeport Islanders home finale against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Apr. 23rd. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local charity.

Limited vendor spaces are available, but employers may reserve their spot now by contacting Kevin Gaudio in the Islanders front office at 203-345-4854 or via email: kevin.gaudio@bridgeportislanders.com.

Job seeker registration for the event is free and includes on-site workshops throughout the day, guidance on resume writing, and a complementary professional headshot photo. Early entry on the day of the event is available beginning at 10:30 a.m. for veterans and disabled job seekers.

