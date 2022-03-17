Marlies Host Bears in St. Patrick's Day Battle
March 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Hershey Bears in a St. Patrick's Day matchup at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The two teams last met on January 15th when the Marlies won 4-3 in overtime.
The Marlies are coming off of a 3-2 shootout win over Syracuse on Saturday night. The Bears have won three straight, including a 2-0 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Some players to watch include Brett Seney and Joseph Duszak who both lead the Marlies with 40 points. Curtis Douglas also has eight points in his last six games. On the Bears' side Garrett Pilon leads the active roster in points with 34.
Puck drops at 1:30pm EST on Leafs Nation Network, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2022
- Nielsen Leads Canucks to Remarkable Comeback, Defeat Moose 5-4 in OT - Abbotsford Canucks
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 22 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Yetman Returns to Indy Fuel; Watson to Miss 1-2 Weeks - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 1:30 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Marlies Host Bears in St. Patrick's Day Battle - Toronto Marlies
- Roadrunners Fight Hard And Fight Often In Series Opener With San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hot Streak Continues as Gulls Stop Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Stalock Makes 40 Saves to Blank Roadrunners 4-0 in Chippy Affair - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Fall in OT to Abbotsford after Wild Third - Manitoba Moose
- Silver Knights Fall 6-1 to Gulls - Henderson Silver Knights
- Heat Point Streak Ends in Setback against Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Marlies Host Bears in St. Patrick's Day Battle
- Marlies Visit Syracuse for Matchup with Crunch
- Toronto Marlies Fall to Utica Comets in Final Meeting of Regular Season
- Toronto Marlies Host the Abbotsford Canucks in Second Matchup of Season
- Toronto Marlies Host Bruins for First Time this Season