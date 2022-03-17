Marlies Host Bears in St. Patrick's Day Battle

The Toronto Marlies host the Hershey Bears in a St. Patrick's Day matchup at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The two teams last met on January 15th when the Marlies won 4-3 in overtime.

The Marlies are coming off of a 3-2 shootout win over Syracuse on Saturday night. The Bears have won three straight, including a 2-0 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Some players to watch include Brett Seney and Joseph Duszak who both lead the Marlies with 40 points. Curtis Douglas also has eight points in his last six games. On the Bears' side Garrett Pilon leads the active roster in points with 34.

Puck drops at 1:30pm EST on Leafs Nation Network, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

