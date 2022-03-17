Hot Streak Continues as Gulls Stop Henderson

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 6-1 Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego to earn their third-straight victory and sixth win in their last nine games (6-3-0). Six goals matches San Diego's season high for goals in a game and the club has outscored their opponents 13-1 during their current three-game winning streak.

Hunter Drew registered his second consecutive multi-point effort and established a new career high for points in a game with 2-2=4 points. Drew has 3-3=6 points in his last two outings and now leads the Gulls in goals (13), ranks second in points (30) and is tied for third in assists (17).

Nikolas Brouillard matched career highs for goals and points in a game with 2-1=3 points to extend his point streak into a third game (3-2=5) and now has 3-7=10 points over his last eight games. Brouillard leads the Gulls in assists and points, while ranking tied for fourth in goals, with 11-22=33 points. Among AHL defenseman leaders, Brouillard ranks tied for first in goals, ninth in points and tied for 15th in assists.

Brayden Tracey scored his 10th goal of the season on the power play at 10:09 of the first period. Brent Gates Jr. earned an assist on the play.

Trevor Carrick netted his eighth goal of the season and has 3-4=7 points over his last eight games. Carrick ranks second among Gulls defensemen in goals and points, and fourth in assists with 8-12 points on the campaign.

Axel Andersson, Lucas Elvenes, Alex Limoges and Jacob Perreault each earned assists. Limoges has recorded multi-assist efforts in two of his last three games (0-4=4) and has 4-4=8 points over his last nine games overall. Perreault registered his third assist over his last four games (0-3=3) and has 1-6=7 points in his last nine games. Kodie Curran registered his third multi-assist performance of the season (0-2=2).

Lukas Dostal stopped 34-of-35 shots for his second consecutive victory and his 14th win of the season. Since Jan. 7, Dostal has posted an 9-4-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.23 goals-against average and .935 save percentage to lead all AHL goaltenders (min. 500 minutes played) in SV%, while ranking third in GAA, tied for third in shutouts and tied for eighth in wins.

The Gulls and Silver Knights continue their four-game mid-March series Friday, Mar. 18 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On what is working for the team right now:

The season's a process. Obviously, we've talked about it a lot. It's the growth I think that we have collectively and all the hardness and the hard moment we have that's now, we have a style of play that doesn't come over night that give us a chance. That being said, we've got to stay humble, we've got to stay hungry. Like I told the guys, you've got to take it for what it is. I think our execution as a group, as of the last few weeks, we've worked a lot on it. We've challenged the guys and they've raised to the challenge. Again, it's one game. I'm already thinking about the weekend and I'm happy that the guys are in-sync, the ego are aside, guys are finding their way together.

On the excellent play of Lukas Dostal and Olle Eriksson Ek:

Yeah, I think it's always two things: goalies playing well and the team in front of them playing structure so the goalie knows what's coming a little bit. So, I think tonight is a combination of both. I think Dos (Lukas Dostal) wasn't leaky, he was solid and same thing with Olle last weekend, but I feel they know the way we want to play what should be coming at them, and I thought tonight was a good example of that. That being said, our job is to make sure we protect Dos and Olle the best we can. For me, goaltending is not a strategy. It's the jokers, the wildcards, the guys that can push you over the edge once in a while, but it shouldn't be the guy you rely on.

On what a big save early in a game does for the team:

Well, when you have confidence in the way you play and the goalie behind you, then obviously you know breakdowns are going to happen because you're going to give power play, or you're going to give a few chances but, if he's composed and he's knows they're coming and he's rested, right? I think it's sometimes just the volume of the crazy play ahead of you that could get you tired. Now, listen a goalie as good as you are, like I said goalie is not a strategy. That being said, a good goalie makes saves when they happen and you know, Dos was very composed on that play, to stay in the fight and that's what I like is that as calm as he is, when there's a play that (he) needs to be in the fight, he is.

On Hunter Drew's play:

Well, I mean this is the result of days and weeks that you work and I remember us talking this summer about where we were as an organization and where he was in that process and to invest 100% at being a forward because I felt, you know I know him from junior, his attribute and it's tough to tell a player you're going to change position. You get drafted as a defenseman and then we tell you that forward could be suited for you because your attribute, which is true, but he bought into it. I think the reason why Hunts (Hunter Drew) gets success right now, it's because of his attitude towards the challenge and his attitude towards the team. When we needed a guy to go on the backend, he had a good attitude about it. When a couple of guys went down, he came to see me right away and said, 'Put me on defense, coach'. That pays off. You're a good person, you invest- that's why I think right now, a lot of the guys are getting the reward from their investment. It's no different in life, you know how it is. People have a bad attitude, bad things seem to be around them. People have a good attitude, good things seem to follow them around. I think that Hunts is (embracing) the challenge. He's understood, he's grown a lot in the position and I think now it's just for him to keep going.

Hunter Drew

On what is contributing to the winning streak:

I think everyone is just coming together. You know when you lose no one likes it, no one likes the feeling and like you said we won three in a row and now we love that feeling and we are going to keep it going.

On the team's defensive efforts:

I think it's a team game and everyone comes together. Like you said the D (defense) are jumping up. D can't jump up if the forwards aren't making good plays and if our goalie's not making saves, we don't have the puck. So, everyone's coming together really nice and it's really good to see.

On being a full-time forward:

I don't know- I'd say I'm a full time forward, but don't mind jumping back and helping the D out. I had to do it a couple times this year. Obviously, I'm comfortable with that, so I don't mind helping the team in any way.

On being a versatile player:

Yeah, I think so. I think, like you said, it's versatile. You can play two positions it gives you a lot of more options and especially later on down the road in your career when people know that and it's something I will keep working towards to.

On the power play scoring two goals tonight:

It's huge. I can count, you know, probably five or six games that as a group we feel like we lost this year because our power play wasn't clicking. Now to be scoring on the power play is huge for us and huge for the team.

On a playoff feel in the building:

Yeah, it's unbelievable. I mean there could be 100 people in the stands or 10,000 and it's still the loudest rink in the league and I think as a group we feed off that so much. We're lucky to play here in San Diego for a variety of reasons and one of them is obviously the fans.

