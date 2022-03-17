Silver Knights Fall 6-1 to Gulls

The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated, 6-1, by the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena on Wednesday, March 16.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Hunter Drew opened the scoring :40 seconds into the contest for San Diego. Brayden Tracey scored the second Gulls goal on a powerplay advantage midway into the first. Trevor Garrick furthered their lead with an early second period goal. Peter DiLiberatore put Henderson on the board to bring the Silver Knights back within two. Nikolas Brouillard answered back at the end of the second period with a fourth San Diego goal. 45-seconds into the third, Brouillard scored his second of the night. The sixth Gulls goal came during the powerplay, with Drew scoring his second goal of the contest. San Diego closed out the night with a 6-1 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights return to Pechanga Arena on Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. PT to take on the San Diego Gulls. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

