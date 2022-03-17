Yetman Returns to Indy Fuel; Watson to Miss 1-2 Weeks
March 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced that forward Chad Yetman has been removed from concussion protocol and re-assigned to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
In addition, IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward defenseman Cliff Waston will miss the next 1-2 weeks (left knee).
IceHogs Welcome Griffins and Admirals for Isaak Phillips Designer Hat Night with BMO Harris Bank and Meijer Family Sunday
The Rockford IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Mar. 19 vs. Grand Rapids at 6 p.m. The first 1,500 fans grab a custom designed Isaak Phillips Hat presented by BMO Harris Bank Center! Join the IceHogs on Sunday, Mar. 20 at 4 p.m. for a Meijer Family Sunday vs. Milwaukee! Buy Tickets
