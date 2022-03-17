Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 1:30 p.m.

March 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Toronto, ON) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this afternoon versus the Toronto Marlies. The puck drops at 1:30 p.m. from the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Today marks Hershey's first visit to Toronto since Oct. 16, 2019, and the club's first game on St. Patrick's Day since 2018.

Hershey Bears (29-21-4-3) at Toronto Marlies (26-20-3-1)

March 17, 2022 | 1:30 P.M. | Game #58 | Coca-Cola Coliseum

Referees: Mackenzie Nichol (#68), Jordan Samuels-Thomas (#42)

Linespersons:

Tommy Hughes (#92),

Matt Mannella (#94)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 1 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears claimed a 2-0 win over Lehigh Valley last Sunday, earning a third straight victory. Zach Fucale recorded his third consecutive shutout victory, stopping 29 shots to earn the clean sheet. After a scoreless first period, Hershey got the eventual game-winning goal at 16:52 of the middle frame. Marcus Vela redirected a Mason Morelli shot from the slot past Lehigh Valley goaltender Felix Sandstrom to make it 1-0. In the third period, the goalies traded saves, and in the closing minutes, Sandstrom raced to the bench for an extra attacker. Before he could even get off the ice, Hershey's Mike Sgarbossa scored into the vacated goal to make it 2-0 Hershey. The goal was Sgarbossa's 9th of the season and his first since returning from injury.

BACK TO THE SIX:

Today marks Hershey's first game in Toronto since Oct. 16, 2019. Hershey dropped that contest 4-3, despite two goals from current Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. Nine players who dressed in that game for Hershey remain part of the Chocolate and White's current roster. Hershey's last win in Toronto came on Apr. 4, 2019. Hershey rolled to a 4-0 victory over the Marlies, with Ilya Samsonov earning a 17-save shutout. Mike Sgarbossa, a native of nearby Campbellville, Ontario, had a goal for Hershey in that contest. These two teams met once already this season at GIANT Center with the Marlies earning a 4-3 overtime win on Jan. 15. Garrett Pilon had a goal and an assist for Hershey, but Alex Steeves scored twice for the Marlies, including the overtime winning marker.

FUCALE REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS:

Hershey's Zach Fucale became the first goaltender in Hershey's 84-year franchise history to post three consecutive shutout wins thanks to a 29-save clean sheet versus Lehigh Valley last Sunday. Fucale is the first Bears goaltender in the modern era to record three straight shutouts, and the second in franchise history to post three straight zeros. Nick Damore is the only other goaltender to record three straight shutouts (two wins, one tie) during the 1939-40 season. Damore holds the overall franchise record for the longest scoreless streak by a goaltender at 221:02, set over five games in that same season. Fucale enters today's game having not allowed a goal in 190:02 of playing time, trailing Damore's club record by 31 minutes.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey enters tonight's game with 2,998 victories in franchise history...Hershey blue liner Cody Franson played parts of four seasons for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs from 2011-15...Hershey's Kody Clark is the son of legendary former Maple Leafs captain Wendel Clark...Defender Dylan McIlrath is still just one point from 100 in his AHL career while Franson is two tallies from 100 professional goals...Hershey recalled forward Drake Rymsha from Fort Wayne (ECHL) on Monday. Rymsha has seven assists in 32 games with Hershey this season...The Bears also announced that forward Brian Pinho is out indefinitely after having a successful surgery on his shoulder on Mar. 11.

