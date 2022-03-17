Heat Point Streak Ends in Setback against Bakersfield

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat (35-10-4-1) saw their six-game point streak come to a close in a 5-1 setback Wednesday against the visiting Bakersfield Condors (25-16-4-5).

Bakersfield took an early lead, Cooper Marody scoring his first of three goals on the night in the game's opening minute. It started a three-strike opening frame for the visitors, with two from Marody and one from Tim Schaller. The Condors then added to their lead in the second with a shorthanded, breakaway strike and expanded the cushion to five midway through the third.

Byron Froese scored the lone goal for the home team in the tilt, a redirection in front on a feed from Colton Poolman to cap the evening's scoring.

Stockton's playoff-clinching 'Magic Number' fell to one point on the night with Tucson losing against San Jose in regulation, and the Heat will look to punch their playoff ticket on Friday at Colorado.

NOTABLE

Byron Froese notched his 15th goal of the season, bringing his season total to two goals and five points in seven games against the Condors.

Stockton now leads the season series with a 6-1-1-0 against Bakersfield.

Cooper Marody's hat trick was the first conceded by Stockton since Josh Currie of Bakersfield on January 16, 2019.

The Heat are 12-0-1-0 on the year following losses on the year.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-8

STK PK - 5-for-5

THREE STARS

First - Cooper Marody (3g)

Second - Tim Schaller (2g)

Third - Stuart Skinner (29 svs)

GOALIES

W - Stuart Skinner (29 saves on 30 shots faced)

L - Adam Werner (6 saves on 9 shots faced)

ND - Dustin Wolf (17 saves on 19 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat hit the road to face the Colorado Eagles for a pair over the weekend, then have a Tuesday game at San Jose and return home to Stockton Arena for Latin Celebration Night on Friday, March 25 - a 6 p.m. puck drop.

