Moose Doubled up at Calgary

December 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (6-14-0-1) fell 6-3 to the Calgary Wranglers (19-5-1-0) on Wednesday night. The Moose were coming off a 6-1 loss against the Wranglers the night prior.

Adam Klapka opened the scoring for the Wranglers with the lone goal of the first period late in the frame. Kaapo Kähkönen fought off 10 of 11 shots sent his way. Waltteri Ignatjew made eight saves on eight shots in net for the Wranglers to hold the Moose off the scoresheet.

Sam Honzek and Hunter Brzustewicz scored a pair of goals for the Wranglers just a minute apart in the first half of the second period, increasing the Calgary lead to 3-0. C.J. Suess got the Moose on the board two minutes later, with a shorthanded goal to cut Calgary's lead to 3-1. Martin Frk struck 50 seconds later on the remaining power play time to re-establish Calgary's three-goal lead. Mason Shaw returned fire for the Moose within the final four minutes of the period to cut the deficit down to 4-2 before the end of the period. Kähönen made five saves on eight shots in the Moose net, and Ignatjew made nine stops on eleven shots for the Wranglers.

Dominic Toninato brought the Moose within one goal, tipping in a shot from Axel Jonsson-Fjällby halfway through the final stanza. Despite outshooting the Wranglers 15-7, the Moose weren't able to find the back of the net again to tie things up. Sam Honzek and Clark Bishop scored a pair of empty net goals in the final minutes to secure a 6-3 win for the Wranglers. Kähkönen finished with 20 saves on 24 shots, and Ignatjew ended with 31 saves on 34 shots.

Quotable

Moose forward Dominic Toninato (Click for full interview)

"I liked our compete tonight, and I liked our compete last night as well. We took too many penalties in these games, and we just gotta find a way here. We gotta stop the bleeding."

Statbook

Simon Lundmark (1A) has two assists through his past three games

Mason Shaw (1G, 1A) has three points (1G, 2A) through his past three games

Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (1A) has assists in three straight games (3A)

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Abbotsford. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

