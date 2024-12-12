Hang That One Above the Fireplace

American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







With auhority.

The Wranglers delivered a clinical performance in Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome Wednesday, downing the Manitoba Moose 6-2.

Adam Klapka, Sam Honzek, Hunter Brzustewicz, Martin Frk, and Clark Bishop scored for the Wranglers.

Calgary opened the scoring for the game with Klapka tallying with just two minutes left in the first period.

The towering forward pounced on a turnoverin the Moose zone from Manitoba's Simon Lundmark.

Klapka wasted no time, driving towards the net, pulling goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen out of position before skating around him and neatly tucking the puck home for a 1-0 lead.

The middle frame saw a flurry of goals as both teams ramped up the intensity.

Honzek doubled Calgary's advantage, finishing with precision and a leap to gain his first goal of the night.

Moments later, the Wranglers' Brzustewicz marked a personal milestone, scoring his first career AHL goal.

The young defenceman found himself in the right place at the right time, picking up a loose puck in front of the Moose net and sending it past the Manitoba netminder, with Rory Kerins picking up the assist.

However, the Moose weren't about to go down without a fight.

C.J. Suess got Manitoba on the scoreboard, finishing off a scramble in front of the Calgary net to bring the score to 3-1.

The Wranglers quickly responded, though, as Frk unleashed one of his signature one-timers from the top of the circle, a thunderous shot that left Kahkonen rooted to the spot.

Jonathan Aspirot earned the assist on the brilliant goal, which gave Calgary a commanding 4-1 lead.

Manitoba wasn't done yet, and Mason Shaw pulled the Moose back within two goals.

Despite the best efforts of the Moose, the Wranglers went into the intermission with a two-goal buffer.

The final period saw Calgary effectively close the door on any hope of a Manitoba comeback.

With the Moose net empty in the dying moments, Honzek seized the opportunity to bag his second of the night, finishing off an easy tap-in after a pinpoint pass from Bishop to make it 5-2.

Bishop would then add a goal of his own into the empty-net, assisted by Frk, to seal the 6-3 victory.

In the end, it was a strong finish for the Wranglers, who will take plenty of confidence from their offensive showing.

With this win, the Wranglers extend their lead in the standings and will look to build on this momentum as they cap off their perfect home game stint and head to Coachella Valley to take on the Firebirds.

