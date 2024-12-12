Join the Amerks for Summer Freeze, Presented by Seneca Park Zoo, on December 20

December 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are partnering with Seneca Park Zoo for a special Summer Freeze holiday celebration on Friday, Dec. 20 when the Amerks host the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena in the team's final home game prior to the annual Christmas break.

The game is part of a season-long collaboration with Seneca Park Zoo to continue raising awareness for polar bear and ice conservation primarily in the Arctic regions.

"Our partnership with the Rochester Americans has informed tens of thousands of hockey fans about the effects of climate change on sea ice, upon which polar bears depend for survival," said Seneca Park Zoo Society President and CEO Pamela Reed Sanchez. "This initiative also helps us raise funds critical to further the field research of Polar Bears International, the leader in polar bear conservation."

The first of its kind, summer meets winter in a cross-seasonal holiday celebration featuring a custom beach towel giveaway to the first 1,500 fans in attendance, courtesy of Seneca Park Zoo, as well as appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Summer Freeze festivities begin with a Pregame Happy Hour, presented by Genesee Brewery, where fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 12-ounce cans of Genesee and Genesee Light and the return of Amerks Amber Ale at the Genesee Brew House at Blue Cross Arena (located at the top of the stairs in the main atrium) until puck drop.

Fans will be treated to a fun-filled night of giveaways and prizes, including autographed merchandise from the Amerks, Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills, and gift cards from various corporate partners. Seneca Park Zoo will also be giving away a complimentary one-year membership to one lucky fan.

The ZooMobile and members of Seneca Park Zoo will be on-site for the game to discuss and promote initiatives centered around the reduction of climate change. Since 1986, The ZooMobile has provided fun and exciting educational services year-round at public events, offering new and interactive programming for all ages.

The Amerks will also wear special Summer Freeze jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Seneca Park Zoo Society. The online auction, powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform, opens at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 and will run through 10 p.m. the night of the game on Friday, Dec. 20. Winners will then be contacted directly.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

Tickets for the Summer Freeze game are available at www.amerks.com/zoo with $2 from every ticket purchased through exclusive online offer being donated back to the Seneca Park Zoo.

Amerks 2024-25 single-game tickets start at just $10 while Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $17 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.