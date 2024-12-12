Anaheim Ducks Reassign Sam Colangelo to San Diego

December 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned right wing Sam Colangelo to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, center Robby Fabbri has been activated from Injured Reserve.

Colangelo, 22 (12/26/01), appeared in eight games with Anaheim this season. He made his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2023-24, appearing in three games and scoring his first career NHL goal in his NHL debut, April 12, 2024 vs. Calgary (Dustin Wolf) to become the 16th player in Ducks history to score a goal in his debut.

The 6-2, 211-pound forward began 2024-25 with San Diego, scoring a team-leading nine goals in 14 AHL appearances (9-5=14), while ranking second among team leaders in points and plus/minus (+4). At the time of his recall, Colangelo led AHL rookies in goals and shots (49), and ranked tied for second in points and power-play goals (3). In 18 career AHL games with the Gulls, Colangelo has scored 10-8=18 points with a +4 rating.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Colangelo scored 45-52- points with a +20 rating and 55 PIM in 110 career NCAA games in four seasons between Western Michigan (2023-24) and Northeastern (2020-23). In 2023-24 as a senior at Western Michigan, Colangelo ranked tied for fifth among NCAA leaders in goals, scoring a career-high 24 while also setting single-season bests in points (24-19=43), assists, plus/minus (+19) and appearances (38).

A native of Stoneham, Mass., Colangelo helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring one goal in seven tournament games with current Ducks Trevor Zegras, Drew Helleson and Jackson LaCombe.

Fabbri, 28 (1/22/96), has recorded two goals in 14 games with Anaheim this season. The 5'11, 185-pound forward missed 13 games following arthroscopic knee surgery Nov. 15.

