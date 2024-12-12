Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: December 12th, 2024
December 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack wrap up their four-game homestand on Saturday night before kicking off a stretch of three straight games against the Providence Bruins leading into the holiday break.
The Pack enters this weekend having won three of their last four games (3-1-0-0) and having collected their first two shutouts of the season.
Saturday, December 14 th, 2024, Vs. Laval Rocket (6:00 p.m.) : The Wolf Pack and the Laval Rocket meet for the first time this season on Saturday night. It will be the first of four meetings between the clubs.
The head-to-head series wraps up with three games in eight days, as the Rocket returns to the XL Center on Jan. 24 and then the Wolf Pack visits Place Bell for two games on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
A season ago, the sides split four games, with the Wolf Pack posting a 2-2-0-0 record and the Rocket a mark of 2-1-0-1.
Each team picked up a regulation victory at the XL Center, with the Rocket winning 5-2 on Feb. 16 and the Wolf Pack taking a 2-1 decision on Mar. 1.
Sunday, December 15 th, 2024, @ Providence Bruins (4:05 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Bruins will meet four times in 13 days, starting with the third meeting of the season between the foes on Sunday afternoon.
The clubs will play a home-and-home set next weekend, with the Wolf Pack hosting the Bruins on Friday at 7:00 p.m. before visiting the Bruins on Saturday (7:05 p.m.). The Bruins will return to Hartford on Saturday, Dec. 28.
The sides have split two games this season, with the home team winning both. The Bruins drew first blood with a 4-2 victory on Nov. 10, then the Wolf Pack responded with a 4-2 triumph of their own on Nov. 16.
Adam Sýkora leads the club with three points (1 g, 2 a) against the Bruins this season.
Quick Hits:
- Goaltender Dylan Garand enters play this weekend with the first two back-to-back shutouts of his professional career. He currently has a shutout streak of 153:28.
- Following his two-assist performance on Wednesday night, Wolf Pack forward Bo Groulx is now tied for ninth in the league in points with 23 (8 g, 15 a).
- Groulx is also tied for ninth in the league in assists with 15.
- Following his shutout on Wednesday night, Garand currently sits T-2 nd in the AHL in shutouts (two), T-5 th in wins (eight), 9 th in goals against average (2.22), and eighth in save percentage (.924).
- The Wolf Pack enter Saturday night's game against the Rocket with a 1-1-1-0 record against the North Division. They are 1-0-0-0 at home.
- Following Wednesday night's victory, the club is now 9-2-1-1 when scoring the first goal of the game.
