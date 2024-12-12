Kevin Connauton Recalled by Utah Hockey Club, Roadrunners Sign Hudson Wilson to PTO

December 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Kevin Connauton

(Tucson Roadrunners) Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Kevin Connauton(Tucson Roadrunners)

Tucson, AZ - The Utah Hockey Club announced Wednesday that defenseman Kevin Connauton has been recalled to the Utah Hockey Club. Connauton becomes the fifth Roadrunners player to be recalled to Utah this season, and the fourth defenseman after Makysmilian Szuber's call-up in November and Maveric Lamoureux and Patrik Koch were sent up in October.

In a corresponding move, the Roadrunners announced the signing of defenseman Hudson Wilson to a PTO on Thursday.

KEVIN CONNAUTON

The 34-year-old Roadrunners assistant captain is in his 15th pro season and ranks third in points among Tucson defensemen with three goals and three assists for six points in 17 games.

Last season, Connauton registered three goals and 15 assists for 18 points in 61 regular-season games for the Ontario Reign. His +18 rating was first amongst Ontario defensemen on the team. The Edmonton, Alberta native also played in seven 2024 Calder Cup Playoff games, tallying one goal and a +6 rating.

Connauton signed a two-year, two-way contract with Utah on July 1 for his second stint with the organization. He played 185 games with the Arizona Coyotes from 2015-19, including a career-high 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in 73 games with the Coyotes during the 2017-18 season.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman has played in 762 pro games throughout his career, including 360 in the NHL. He has 28 goals and 52 assists for 80 points and 188 penalty minutes over nine NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars. He last played in the NHL with the Flyers during the 2021-22 season.

In 402 AHL games, Connauton has 48 goals and 109 assists for 157 points and 396 penalty minutes across 10 AHL seasons with the Roadrunners, Ontario Reign, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Colorado Eagles, Texas Stars, and Manitoba Moose.

He was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

HUDSON WILSON

Wilson signed with the Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, on September 25 after playing the first two professional games of his career with Podhale Nowy Targ in Poland.

The 25-year-old rookie has registered one goal and two assists for three points and nine penalty minutes in 18 games with Allen this season. Prior to turning pro this year, Wilson spent the previous three seasons playing U Sports hockey at Acadia University, tallying three goals and 10 assists for 13 points and 62 penalty minutes in 70 career games.

Before his collegiate hockey career, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound defenseman played five seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with the Ottawa 67's and Peterborough Petes. Wilson recorded 59 points from six goals and 53 assists in 266 regular season games and one goal and seven assists for eight points in 28 OHL playoff games.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.