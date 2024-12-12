Silver Knights One Goal Short in Midweek Battle with Gulls

December 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights fell to the San Diego Gulls, 5-4, at Pechanga Arena on Wednesday evening.

Captain Jake Bischoff scored his first goal of the season and forward Tanner Laczynski recorded a three-point (0G, 3A) night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jonas Rondbjerg put the Silver Knights in front early with a goal just 32 seconds into the first period, Henderson's second rapid start of their past three games. Laczynski and Christoffer Sedoff both earned assists on the play.

Nesterenko tied the game at one midway through the period. Sidorov then gave the Gulls their first lead of the game with a power-play goal just under two minutes later.

Bischoff, assisted by Brendan Brisson and Laczynski, made it 2-2 late in the first period to send the teams into intermission tied.

Sidorov added his second of the game at 10:21 in the middle frame to put San Diego back in front. Wiebe then extended the Gulls' lead to 4-2 with his first goal of the season.

Forward Cal Burke cut San Diego's lead to one once more after capitalizing on a turnover in front of the net. Laczynski picked up his third assist of the evening on the goal.

Caulfield made it a 5-3 game early in the third period.

Dysin Mayo, assisted by Grigori Denisenko and Raphael Lavoie, scored his second goal in as many games to make it 5-4. Since his return to the Silver Knights' lineup on December 7, Mayo has notched four points (2G, 2A) in three games.

Despite a late push by the Silver Knights, including outshooting the Gulls 2:1 in the third period, San Diego hung on for a regulation victory.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Dec. 13 | 6 p.m. | at. Tucson Roadrunners

Saturday, Dec. 14 | 6 p.m. | at. Tucson Roadrunners

Wednesday, Dec. 18 | 6:30 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors

Friday, Dec. 20 | 6 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers

Sunday, Dec. 22 | 12 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights are back in action on Friday, Dec. 13, where they'll face off against the Tucson Roadrunners on the road. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

