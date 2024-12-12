Third Period Offensive Flurry Pushes Monsters Past Phantoms 3-2

December 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Monsters are now 16-6-0-2 and in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Lehigh Valley's Garrett Wilson notched a tally at 9:49 of the middle frame sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 1-0. Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on the power play just 28 seconds into the third period assisted by Luca Del Bel Belluz and Denton Mateychuk, but the Phantoms responded with a marker from Zayde Wisdom at 2:17. Hunter McKown scored his first goal of the season at 9:08 off a feed from Stanislav Svozil to tie the game 2-2. Svozil grabbed the game-winning goal at 11:08 with helpers from Fix-Wolansky and Del Bel Belluz bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 22 saves for the win while Lehigh Valley's Cal Petersen stopped 32 shots in defeat.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop on Saturday, December 14, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Cleveland CW 43, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 3 - - 3

LV 0 1 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 35 1/4 4/4 10 min / 5 inf

LV 24 0/4 3/4 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko W 22 2 7-2-0

LV Peterson L 32 3 4-8-2

Cleveland Record: 16-6-0-2, 1st North Division

Lehigh Valley Record: 9-10-4-1, 7th Atlantic Division

