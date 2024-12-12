Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Lian Bichsel from Texas Stars

December 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel

(Texas Stars) Texas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel(Texas Stars)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled defenseman Lian Bichsel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bichsel, 20, has recorded nine points (3-6=9) in 21 games this season for Texas, with 28 penalty minutes and 25 shots on goal. The 6-foot-6 defenseman has a +8 rating, which ranks second on the Stars and shares the AHL lead among rookie blueliners. Bichsel recorded his first career two-goal game on Nov. 10 in a 5-2 win against Manitoba.

He had seven points (1-6=7) in 16 AHL games for Texas in 2023-24, before skating in 29 regular-season games and 15 playoff contests for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, helping his team reach the league finals. Upon returning from Sweden, Bichsel appeared in five Calder Cup Playoff games with the Stars and picked up one assist.

The Olten, Switzerland native was selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Texas returns home this weekend for a two-game series Friday and Saturday against the Chicago Wolves at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. both nights and tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.