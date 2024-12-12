Gravel Recalled from Milwaukee

December 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee.

Gravel has appeared in all 20 of Milwaukee's games this season, tallying a goal, four assists and eight penalty minutes while serving as team captain. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman is in his 12th professional season, and in 2023-24, posted 10 points (1g-9a) in 63 games with the Admirals. Gravel helped Milwaukee reach the Western Conference Final for the second straight campaign, where he tallied four assists in 14 postseason games. After signing as a free agent with Nashville, Gravel made his Predators debut on Dec. 12, 2022 at St. Louis and went on to appear in 23 total games, averaging 14:16 of ice time with one assist.

Originally drafted by Los Angeles in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Gravel is a veteran of 405 career AHL contests with Stockton, Bakersfield, Toronto, Ontario, Manchester and Milwaukee, recording 102 points (25g-77a) and a +32 rating. He's also appeared in 76 career AHL postseason games, including 19 with Manchester in 2015 en route to winning the Calder Cup. Gravel made his NHL debut in 2015-16 with Los Angeles and has gone on to skate in 132 games, also spending time with Edmonton, Toronto and Nashville. Prior to turning pro, the Kingsford, Mich., native played four seasons for St. Cloud State University, captaining his team as a senior and helping the Huskies win the NCHC regular-season title in 2013-14.

The Admirals are back in action when they host the Iowa Wild on Friday, December 13th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.