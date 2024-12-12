Family Fun Weekend Includes Teddy Bear Toss & More
December 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
This weekend's Rockford IceHogs slate at the BMO Center is loaded with fun for fans of all ages, featuring some especially kid-friendly promos. It all starts Saturday when the IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. on United for Literacy Night, featuring a specialty jersey auction to raise money for United Way of Rock River Valley's United for Literacy Initiative in conjunction with the IceHogs annual Teddy Bear Toss !
Fans who attend the game are invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game to toss on the ice after the IceHogs score their first goal. The stuffed animals will be collected and distributed throughout the community to children of need to help brighten their holiday season.
The specialty jerseys were designed by 12-year-old Bella Nichols-Francis, a sixth grader at Maria Montessori at Marsh, who won a design contest over the summer coordinated by the IceHogs in partnership with the Rockford Area Arts Council. The jersey Bella designed depicts the IceHogs mascot, Hammy, wearing a teddy bear costume and holding a book, tying in the two main themes of the night.
Last but not least, Saturday's game will include a Kids Takeover with kids helping the IceHogs with PA announcing, emceeing, and other in-game entertainment throughout the night.
The excitement continues on Sunday at 4 p.m. when the IceHogs battle the Milwaukee Admirals on another Pizza Hut Family Pack game presented by Pizza Hut with media partners WTVO/WQRF and B103.
Pizza Hut Family Packs start at just $40 (over a 50% savings) for a minimum of two (2) people and include:
2 upper sideline tickets
2 slices of Pizza Hut pizza
2 cans of soda
Parking
2 Pizza Hut coupons
1 tote bag
Additional tickets are just $20 each and include upper sideline ticket, slice of pizza, can of soda, and Pizza Hut coupon.
Note: Family Pack purchase deadline is 10:00 p.m. the day before the game.
Additional highlights for this Sunday afternoon game will include:
FREE photos with Santa on the concourse!
Postgame skate with the IceHogs players (must bring your own skates to participate).
Tickets for all the weekend action are available now!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2024
- Third Period Offensive Flurry Pushes Monsters Past Phantoms 3-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Sam Colangelo to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: December 12th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Family Fun Weekend Includes Teddy Bear Toss & More - Rockford IceHogs
- 'Gridiron Griffins' Night Upcoming - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kevin Connauton Recalled by Utah Hockey Club, Roadrunners Sign Hudson Wilson to PTO - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gravel Recalled from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Join the Amerks for Summer Freeze, Presented by Seneca Park Zoo, on December 20 - Rochester Americans
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Lian Bichsel from Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Less Than 400 Tickets Remaining for Belleville Bulls Tribute Game Presented by Mackay Insurance - Belleville Senators
- Hang That One Above the Fireplace - Calgary Wranglers
- Gulls Still Streaking after Edging Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights One Goal Short in Midweek Battle with Gulls - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Doubled up at Calgary - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.