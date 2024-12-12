Family Fun Weekend Includes Teddy Bear Toss & More

December 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

This weekend's Rockford IceHogs slate at the BMO Center is loaded with fun for fans of all ages, featuring some especially kid-friendly promos. It all starts Saturday when the IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. on United for Literacy Night, featuring a specialty jersey auction to raise money for United Way of Rock River Valley's United for Literacy Initiative in conjunction with the IceHogs annual Teddy Bear Toss !

Fans who attend the game are invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game to toss on the ice after the IceHogs score their first goal. The stuffed animals will be collected and distributed throughout the community to children of need to help brighten their holiday season.

The specialty jerseys were designed by 12-year-old Bella Nichols-Francis, a sixth grader at Maria Montessori at Marsh, who won a design contest over the summer coordinated by the IceHogs in partnership with the Rockford Area Arts Council. The jersey Bella designed depicts the IceHogs mascot, Hammy, wearing a teddy bear costume and holding a book, tying in the two main themes of the night.

Last but not least, Saturday's game will include a Kids Takeover with kids helping the IceHogs with PA announcing, emceeing, and other in-game entertainment throughout the night.

The excitement continues on Sunday at 4 p.m. when the IceHogs battle the Milwaukee Admirals on another Pizza Hut Family Pack game presented by Pizza Hut with media partners WTVO/WQRF and B103.

Pizza Hut Family Packs start at just $40 (over a 50% savings) for a minimum of two (2) people and include:

2 upper sideline tickets

2 slices of Pizza Hut pizza

2 cans of soda

Parking

2 Pizza Hut coupons

1 tote bag

Additional tickets are just $20 each and include upper sideline ticket, slice of pizza, can of soda, and Pizza Hut coupon.

Note: Family Pack purchase deadline is 10:00 p.m. the day before the game.

Additional highlights for this Sunday afternoon game will include:

FREE photos with Santa on the concourse!

Postgame skate with the IceHogs players (must bring your own skates to participate).

Tickets for all the weekend action are available now!

