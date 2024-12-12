Less Than 400 Tickets Remaining for Belleville Bulls Tribute Game Presented by Mackay Insurance

December 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The excitement around the Belleville Senators' upcoming celebration of the 1999 Belleville Bulls Ontario Hockey League championship, on December 14, has been building strong. And, with the game now just days away, the club is announcing today less than 400 tickets remain for this Saturday's game at CAA Arena against the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres).

During the Sens Belleville Bulls Tribute Game presented by Mackay Insurance, the club will welcome back 1999 Bulls alumni, including Justin Papineau, Kelly Paddon, Jason Lawmaster, Randy Rowe, Rick Bertran, Ryan Ready, Tyler Longo, former coach Lou Crawford, and other players, staff and supporters, for a special pregame ceremony. It will be hosted by longtime Bulls play-by-play voice Quinte Broadcasting Sports Director Jack Miller - and will include some highlights and stories from the historic 1999 championship campaign, as well as a banner-raising to honour the legacy of the Bulls in the Friendly City.

Other former Bulls alumni expected to return include Shawn Matthias, David Silverstone, Michael Mole, Oliver Maron, and others, along with some former team staff and supporters. Some members of the Bulls alumni will be available to sign autographs at the North End Signing Station during the first intermission, with other recognitions planned throughout the night.

Fans can enjoy 1999 prices at the CAA Arena concession stands, with hotdogs priced at $2.50 and popcorn at $3.00. Additionally, there's a $19.99 t-shirt sale at the Locker Room Store inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre and at the in-arena merchandise stand.

Tickets for the Belleville Bulls Tribute Game presented by Mackay Insurance on Saturday, December 14, 2024, against the Rochester Americans and all home games through the rest of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or taking advantage of group discounts and experiences. More info on those, plus premium seating and Business Elite packages, is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

The Senators' three-game homestand continues on Friday, December 13, against the Rochester Americans for the club's annual Teddy Bear Toss, this year supporting Shriners Children's Hospitals.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.