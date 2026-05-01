USL Monterey Bay FC

"Monterey Bay Survives, They Take PKs!!!"

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video


Nico Gordon scored the decisive penalty kick in the sixth round of a shootout as Monterey Bay FC earned a 4-3 victory from the spot against Oakland Roots SC in Group 1 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium after MBFC had rallied to earn a 1-1 draw through regulation.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 1, 2026


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