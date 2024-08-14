Monarchs Drop Marathon to Dogs

August 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Chicago Dogs topped the Kansas City Monarchs in a back-and-forth marathon at Legends Field that featured three different lead changes.

Chicago edged out Kansas City in an 8-6 barnburner on Wednesday night.

Three new Monarchs arrivals, Justin O'Conner, Isiah Gilliam, and Jhailyn Ortiz, posted multi-hit efforts in the losing effort.

O'Conner had his best night as a Kansas City Monarch. The third baseman lifted a two-run single to left field to give KC a 2-0 lead in the top of the seventh.

O'Conner finished 3-for-4 on Wednesday night.

Chicago (44-39) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning, highlighted by a Dusty Stroup two-run home run. The Monarchs counter punched with another two-run blast in the bottom of the fourth.

Gilliam took over in the fourth inning to plate three consecutive runs.

The former Triple-A bat teed off on an opposite field bomb to make it 4-3 Kansas City (40-41). The home run traveled 403 feet to left field for Gilliam's third home run with the club.

Chicago bounced back with a three-run fourth inning. Outfielder Narciso Crook leveled a bases-clearing double to make it 6-4 Dogs.

Gilliam continued a stellar night with an RBI single to left-center field in the fifth inning. He finished 2-for-4 in game two.

Travis Swaggerty scored the tying run for the Monarchs later in the fifth inning off a Dogs' wild pitch.

The Dogs yet again rebounded back in front to take a 7-6 lead. Jacob Teter lifted a deep sacrifice fly to center field to plate Nick Novak in the sixth inning.

Zack Leban kept the Monarchs' chances at a comeback alive. The right-hander hurled a season-long 2.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Chicago tacked on one more run in the ninth to seal the series victory.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Dogs close their series Thursday night at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., Kansas City's starter is still to be announced.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.