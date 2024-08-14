Holland Goes Yard For The Second Straight Game

Gary, IN - RF Korey Holland launched another ball out of the yard for a 3-run home run as the Railroaders hung on for the 6-4 victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Tuesday night at the Steel Yard.

Holland now has a 3-run shot in back-to-back games.

It was all RailCats in the first inning when they scored four runs off two dingers from CF Anthony Abbatine and SS Miguel Sierra. However, Cleburne answered back over the next two innings to tie the game when 1B Thomas Dillard drove in a run off a sac fly and Holland hit his sixth homer as a Railroader.

Cleburne's pitching locked it down the rest of the way by throwing a shutout the next eight innings. LHP Antonio Velez bounced back after the first inning and pitched well into the seventh.

RHPs Theo McDowell and Chris Muller took over and didn't allow runs or hits and struck out three batters in a combined 2.1 innings of work.

The Railroaders took the lead in the sixth off an RBI single from C Blake Grant-Parks and added the insurance run in the eighth when 3B Bret Boswell brought in Dillard with a sac fly. Muller only needed 10 pitches to retire Gary's final three outs in the ninth.

RHP Jalen Miller takes the mound in game two on Wednesday night as the Railroaders still hold a two-game lead over Kane County in the East Division.

