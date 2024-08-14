RailCats Record a Sellout in Friday's Win over Kane County

August 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) Last week the Gary SouthShore RailCats returned to their home ballpark, the Steel Yard for a three-game series against the Kane County Cougars. The first game was on Friday, August 9th and the contest was significant because it was a sellout crowd and the largest home crowd the RailCats have seen this season.

The RailCats welcomed 6,244 people through the gates to watch the RailCats bang out two home runs from Guillermo Quintana and Miguel Sierra, and have the former first-round pick, Ethan Hankins, pitch three shutout innings in route to a 3-2 Gary SouthShore win.

"It was a playoff-like atmosphere." Assistant Coach Jason Carbonneau said. "It was fun to win in front of a crowd like that."

"The fans were electric, and the stadium was jumping with excitement and energy all game long." Manager Lamarr Rogers Said. "We have the best fans in the American Association!"

"This RC Nation sellout at The Steel Yard is a testament to our GM, Anthony Giammanco and the entire team." RailCats Owner, Joe Eng Said. "We're here to demonstrate a culture of family, friendly, fun, affordable, clean, and safe. Thankful to all our fans throughout Gary and NWI that we say customers first."

The RailCats will face off against the Cleburne Railroaders up until Sunday before going on the road, and then wrapping up the season at home against the Chicago Dogs. Tickets can be purchased by Clicking This Link. All RailCats games are also broadcasting on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.

American Association Stories from August 14, 2024

