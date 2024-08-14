Winnipeg Pitching Staff Stymies Canaries

Winnipeg, MB - The Sioux Falls Canaries were limited to one hit on Wednesday as Winnipeg blanked the Birds 7-0 at Blue Cross Park.

The Goldeyes scored three runs in the first inning, added a solo homerun in the third and a three-shot in the fourth.

The loss drops the Canaries to 46-37, now two games out of first place in the West Division. The two teams will wrap up their three-game set Thursday at 6:30pm.

